Patna, January 28: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said. Kumar is expected to address the meeting after 10.30 am, they said. Nitish Kumar To Resign Today? Bihar CM Seeks Time To Meet Governor; Likely To Break Away From Mahagathbandhan Government, Say Sources

Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, they added.

