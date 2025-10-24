New Delhi, October 24: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States/UTs to ensure that every Polling Station is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance during poll day, as per a release by the Election Commission of India. AMF include drinking water, a waiting shed, a toilet with a water facility, adequate lighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, a standard voting compartment, and proper signage.

To strengthen voter awareness, four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) shall be prominently displayed at all polling stations, each containing Polling Station Details, List of Candidates, Do's and Don'ts, List of Approved Identification Documents, and the voting process. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State’s Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) shall be set up for every polling station location with a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)/officials to assist electors in locating their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll of the concerned booth. VABs will have prominent signage and will be easily visible as the voters approach the polling premises.

In a novel initiative, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling station. Voters shall have to hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same after casting the vote. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Asks Parties To Disclose if Campaign Content Is AI-Generated.

The Commission reiterates that provisioning of AMF and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and dignified voting experience for all electors.

