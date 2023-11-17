Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday countered JP Nadda's remarks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, defending the CM against criticism. Nadda had said, "As long as he was with us, he was fine, but if the company gets spoiled, then the tongue also gets spoiled."

In defense of the Chief Minister, Chaudhary stated, "JP Nadda and BJP know that Nitish ji's thinking and statements are not influenced by any partner. Despite being with the BJP for so long, Nitish Kumar was not swayed by BJP's policies. His thinking and policies are original, not influenced by anyone."

Also Read | Qatar Slaps Rs 239 Crore Tax Penalties on L&T, Company Appeals Against Unjust Charges.

Further criticizing the BJP, Chaudhary said, "A conspiracy is being hatched by the Central Government to usurp the Dalits and backward classes."

During a session in the Assembly, Nitish Kumar's statement on Tuesday, in a rustic style, suggested that women should be educated to avoid unwanted pregnancies from sexual intercourse. This drew outrage from the BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW), both demanding an unconditional apology.

Also Read | Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of All Those Killed in Manipur Violence in Four Weeks, NHRC Chief Directs Manipur Government.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a stringent attack against Nitish Kumar, stating, "I think he (CM Nitish Kumar) has lost his mental balance. His party should remove him from the Chief Minister's post. A chief minister with a lost mental balance is a threat to the state."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticized Nitish Kumar, saying, "Nitish Kumar now has no right to be Chief Minister."

"A person who insults women like this has no right to be a CM. He should leave the position; apologizing won't work," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)