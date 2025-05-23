Patna, May 23 (PTI) A girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person in a hotel room in Digha area of Patna, police said on Friday.

A case was registered with Digha police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the survivor.

In her complaint, the survivor's mother alleged that the accused laced the girl's soft drink with sedatives and then sexually assaulted her.

"Digha Police received a complaint on Thursday that a minor girl was lying unconscious in a hotel room. When police reached there, she was incapacitated… not able to speak. Her mother told police that she had gone to a birthday party along with another friend on Tuesday (May 20). Later they went to a hotel and attended the party with the accused and his other friends.

"It is learnt that the survivor and the accused stayed there till late night. Her mother filed a complaint with the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused after he laced her soft drink with sedatives," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) (Law and Order) Nitish Chandra Dhariya told reporters on Friday.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

