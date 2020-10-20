Sheohar (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): A body of a girl was found from the bushes under the Tariyani police station area limits, according to the police there are suspecting that she was murdered after being raped.

"There are suspecting that she was murdered after being raped. We are investigating the matter," said Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sheohar.

"Police reached the spot and preserved it. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sheohar has been sent to the spot, a dog squad team has also reached there. We are investigating the case from every angle. We have also talked to the relatives and locals," he added. (ANI)

