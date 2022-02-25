Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday appreciated the Bihar Government's handling of the pandemic, the ongoing vaccination drive and various other initiatives taken by it to fight COVID-19.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature, Chauhan said the government did its best to handle and mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.

“Vaccine is a protective shield against Coronavirus and the Bihar government is working on a mission mode to expedite inoculation drive in the state. Besides, tests for detecting COVID-19 cases and vaccinations are being done on a large scale in the state. Around 11.88 crore people have so far been vaccinated in the state”, the governor said.

The month long budget session of Bihar Legislative assembly commenced on Friday with the Governor's address.

He further said the top priority of the state government had been to establish rule of law. Speaking on the state government's vision document (Saat Nischay), the governor said, it is a roadmap of what the state government aims to achieve in sectors including health, infrastructure, employment, and empowerment of women in the coming years. On prohibition, he said laws against liquor are being strictly enforced in the state.

The state government will also continue with its campaign against social evils like dowry and child marriage, the governor said.

CPI(ML) MLA Satyadeo Ram protesting against the Governor's address, read his own speech. With the support of his party members Ram kept on raising issues pertaining to farmers, labourers and law and order in the state. After the governor's speech, both Houses met separately and made obituary references to those who had recently passed away, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

