Patna, Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Sunday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

After paying the tribute, Governor Khan remembered soldiers who laid down their lives for independence while speaking to reporters.

"Occasions like this remind us that so many of our soldiers laid down their lives for our independence. The meaning of independence is not limited to freedom from foreign rulers but also understanding our glorious heritage. It is our commitment to work towards making this heritage more glorious," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and said their "fearless pursuit of freedom and justice" continues to inspire everyone. "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," the Prime Minister wrote, reflecting on their significant contributions to India's independence movement.

PM Modi also remembered Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter, and an icon of social justice.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the three martyrs on, remembering their contributions to India's fight for freedom.

"On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble tribute to them," he posted on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to honour the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who made the supreme sacrifice for India's independence.

Shah shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their contributions to the freedom movement and the values they instilled in the youth of the nation.

"I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on 'Martyr's Day' by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India," Shah wrote on social media.'

Earlier, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day.

Kharge shared a powerful quote, reflecting the spirit of the revolutionaries, "Main zulmat-e-shab mein le ke nikloonga apne dar-manda caravan ko... sharar-fishaan hogi aah meri, nafas mera shola-baar hoga"(I will emerge from the darkness of the night, carrying my caravan of helplessness... My breath will be a spark, my soul will burn like a flame.)"The revolutionary spirit and thoughts of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will remain immortal. We pay humble tribute to these immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," he added. (ANI)

