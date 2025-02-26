Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan witnessed the 'Shiv Barat' procession in Patna on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

This auspicious Hindu festival, celebrated annually, is dedicated to the worship of Shiva, marking the night of his divine marriage with Goddess Parvati.

Devotees observe fasts, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shivling) with milk, honey, and water, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" to seek blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth. Many temples organise special pujas, night vigils (jagran), and bhajans, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Prominent Lord Shiva temples such as Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Somnath (Gujarat), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), and Pashupatinath (Nepal) experienced an overwhelming rush of devotees, some waiting for hours for darshan.

The festival is considered especially significant for those seeking spiritual awakening, marital harmony, and liberation (moksha).

Foreign devotees also visited Maha Kumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

They recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Maha Shivratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu-populous countries.

The Maha Shivratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year. (ANI)

