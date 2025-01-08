Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) The Bihar government has initiated the process for the construction of three new five-star hotels in Patna to cater to the growing number of tourists and to boost the industrial environment of the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) published e-tenders for the selection of developers to construct five-star hotels on the premises of Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Bankipore Bus Stand, and Sultan Palace under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, it said.

Also Read | 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha: Indian Diaspora Delegations Express Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Videos).

"The proposal to construct three five-star hotels in Patna was approved by the state cabinet on September 10, 2024. The process has now been initiated. The developers, who will be selected through the tender process, will be granted lease rights for 90 years, with an initial lease period of 60 years, extendable automatically by an additional 30 years," the statement said.

The last date for bid submission is February 10 this year and the technical bids will be opened the next day, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes With Minor Student in Mandya, Arrested.

Sharing details about the construction of the five-star hotels, the Department of Tourism said that the development of luxury hotels in Patna was felt necessary to cater to tourists and to support the growing industrial environment.

"The construction of these hotels will not only boost economic activities but also create new employment opportunities. While ensuring state-of-art construction, heritage preservation will also be given top priority. The existing historic structure of Sultan Palace will be preserved, and a five-star heritage hotel will be developed on the premises," the statement said.

Simultaneously, the existing structures on the Hotel Patliputra Ashok and Bankipore Bus Stand premises will be demolished to construct new five-star hotels.

"The proposed development includes the construction of a minimum of 100 rooms on 1.50 acres of land on Hotel Patliputra Ashok premises and 150 rooms each on approximately 3.24 acres on Bankipore Bus Stand premises and 4.89 acres on Sultan Palace premises," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)