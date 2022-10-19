Patna, October 19 (PTI) A recent Class-7 question paper circulated in Bihar government schools allegedly described Kashmir as a separate country, prompting the Education Department to order a probe, officials said Wednesday.

The claim that Kashmir is not a part of India was made in the English mid-term examination paper approved by the Bihar Education Project Council, and distributed among students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashes Wife After She Refuses to Quit Her Job in Malayinkeezh, Films Assault; Arrested.

Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Education Department), told PTI, “We have ordered a probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the contents of the question paper point to the fact that Bihar government officials consider Kashmir to be a different country.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Delhi Woman Gang-Raped by 5 Men for Two Days, Iron Rod Inserted in Private Part; Four Arrested.

"The state government is still silent on my concern that they feel Kashmir as not a part of India. This question paper advocates that officials in the Bihar government consider Kashmir as a different country,” BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)