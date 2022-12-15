New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is losing grip over the state, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday as he hit out at the JD(U) leader for his "jo piyega, woh marega" remark.

As the toll in the hooch tragedy in Saran climbed to 26, Kumar on Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they may well die.

"Jo piyega, woh marega (those who drink spurious alcohol will die)," he thundered, maintaining that prohibition was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state".

"Nitish Kumar is losing grip over the administration. He is uttering irresponsible and shameful statements. Nitish Kumar ji you are nursing national ambitions but please take care of Bihar first. Bihar is slipping out of your hands," Prasad said.

The BJP leader said Kumar is one of the senior most chief ministers of the country, but his statement is insensitive and shocking.

According to Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena, the death toll in the hooch tragedy has climbed to 26, up from 21 on Wednesday night.

Some BJP leaders have put the toll of the hooch tragedy at over 50, saying many bereaved families avoid informing authorities due to fear of harassment.

