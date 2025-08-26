Supaul (Bihar) [India], August 26 (ANI): Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDI) Alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav undertook their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul on Tuesday.

Congress's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that had there been no "vote chori", Congress would have been the ruling party.

"The public's blessings are with Congress party and other opposition parties. If there were no 'vote chori', the PM would not have become the PM. We have shown evidence that due to vote theft, BJP candidates won in every constituency. This is the reason we say 'vote chor' - 'gaddi chor'. Many senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, including Akhilesh Yadav ji, Jharkhand CM, Tamil Nadu CM and other senior leaders, will join the yatra in the coming days..." Allavaru told ANI.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' vote theft. Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

Earlier on August 24, Tejashwi Yadav stated that the "Voter Adhikar Yatra," had become a "historic journey," claiming that it had exposed the reality of both the BJP and the Election Commission before the people.

"A historic journey is underway; the reality of the BJP and the Election Commission has been exposed before the public," he told reporters.

RJD leader targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it was functioning like a "cell" of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Araria, Tejashwi said that the commission has lost credibility among the people.

"Election Commission has become 'Godi Commission' now and is working like the BJP's cell. Rahul Gandhi and I have embarked on this Yatra to save democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote. On the ground level, even in villages, EC's credibility is over," he said. (ANI)

