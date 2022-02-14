Patna (Bihar) [India], February 14 (ANI): Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav sought Y category security on Monday after some people allegedly created ruckus at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence on Sunday.

The former Bihar Cabinet Minister wrote a letter to the DGP saying that he has received death threats.

In a letter, Yadav wrote, "I currently live at 2 Stand Road Patna. In the past, I have been a Cabinet Minister in the Bihar government. Thousands of people come to meet me every day and from time to time, I have to go to Naxal areas of the state and other areas to solve the problems of the people. In the past, there was a ruckus at my residence by some anti-social students. Death threats were also made. Therefore, from the point of view of security, the Bihar government should be ordered to provide Y category security."

A group of people on Sunday evening allegedly broke into Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav's residence in Bihar's Patna, allegedly assaulted his aide Srijan Swaraj and also threatened to kill him. Srijan Swaraj is the vice president of Youth RJD. (ANI)

