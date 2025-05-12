Chapra (Bihar) [India] May 12 (ANI): The last rites of BSF Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz were performed with full honours in his native village of Narayanpur in Saran district, Bihar. Imteyaz lost his life on May 10 following cross-border shelling from Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the family and offered his condolences, honouring the unwavering courage and commitment of the Indian Army.

"We have paid tribute to Bihar's son Mohammad Imtiaz. He was martyred in the security of the country. I also met his son; tomorrow, I will also meet his family. We salute the Indian Army that, like every time, this time also, they have given a befitting reply to Pakistan...," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid a heartfelt tribute to Imtiaz. Recognising his supreme sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced that his family will receive an estimated honorarium from the state government.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Nitish wrote, "Salute to BSF Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Ji, a resident of Narayanpur village of Garkha police station area of Saran district of Bihar, who was martyred in firing by Pakistan Army in RS Pura sector of Jammu. The country will always remember his martyrdom. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deep condolences to the family of the brave son."

"The nearest dependent of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be given an estimated honorarium by the state government. Also, the last rites of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be performed with police honours by the state government," he added.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz. The LG honoured the martyr's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding reached earlier today, and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and treat the situation seriously and responsibly. (ANI)

