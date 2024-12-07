Patna (Bihar) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu on Saturday responded to former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's criticism over the lathi-charge on protesting BPSC aspirants and said that his work had only reduced to raising questions over the good work of the state government.

The Bihar Minister's remarks came in response to a statement made by former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had criticized the handling of the BPSC aspirants' situation.

Neeraj Bablu asserted that the state government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, is committed to the welfare of students despite such incidents.

Speaking to the media, Bablu remarked, "Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, students are moving ahead, and the state is also progressing. When good work happens, it pains Tejashwi Yadav. He has nothing to do with the people, his only job is to raise questions on good work."

Bablu implied that Yadav's criticism was politically motivated, suggesting that the RJD leader's focus was on undermining the progress made by the Nitish Kumar-led government.

The lathi-charge incident occurred during a protest by BPSC aspirants who were demanding reforms and improvements in the examination system.

While Bablu acknowledged the incident, he insisted that such actions were taken according to the situation and that the government was working in the best interest of the students.

"Lathi-charge happens as per the situation, but the government is working in the interest of the students," Bablu added.

Meanwhile in context to the BPSC aspirants' protest, educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, also known as Khan Sir was released from Patna's Gardanibagh Police Station on Friday night after being in detention.

The YouTuber was joined after he joined the protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna earlier on Friday against the commission over the anticipated changes in exam pattern.

The protesting students are demanding that exams be held in 'One Shift and One Paper' to avoid the normalisation process.

Khan Sir, earlier while speaking to the media over the ongoing protests, said that they have nothing to do with politics and would stand with those who will listen to their demands.

"Only a week is left. How unfortunate is this that we need to protest for our demand on the land of Chanakya and that too, just one week before the examinations. We want the president (of BPSC) to say that there will be no normalisation the examinations will be held in one shift and one paper will be given to all the students. We don't have personal qualms with anyone. The process can be good, but the person implementing it should also be good. Can they assure us that? We will not move from here until normalisation is assured to be removed," Khan sir told reporters earlier.

"We request the police administration to understand that your children are also studying here. We also teach them. We believe in the Constitution. That's why we are not protesting on the streets. We reached the Dharna-sthal (protesting site) to protest constitutionally. We will make sure that the normalisation (process) is cancelled. We don't have any expectations from BPSC. We have hopes from the government. We have nothing to do with politics. We will stand with those who will listen to our demands," he added."We will not let this happen. This will not work. One shift, one exam, and one paper. If the students' time is wasted, they should be given extra time. An extension should be given on the exam date. The forms of students that were not accepted due to discrepancy in the server should be accepted," Khan said while addressing the protesting students. (ANI)

