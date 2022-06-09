West Champaran (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and one has been detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in a bus in Bettiah of Bihar's West Champaran, said police on Thursday.

Police registered a case and arrested the driver and the helper. The bus has been seized by West Champaran Police.

Mukul Pandey, Sub-Divisional Police Officer said, "Three persons have been charged for allegedly raping a minor girl in a bus in Bettiah in West Champaran district. The girl was found in the bus in an unconscious state. The bus has been seized. The driver and helper of the bus have been arrested."

Meanwhile, another suspect has been detained by police for questioning.

"As soon as the information about the incident was received, two people were arrested while taking quick action. While taking action in the case, one person was arrested today and another suspect has been taken into custody. Inquiry is on in the matter," said Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendant of Police, Bettiah.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

