Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday, Buddhist monks gathered near the Sleeping Buddha statue on the banks of river Niranjana in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, and lit candles to pray for peace in India and around the world.

Dozens of monks participated in the candlelight prayer held late in the evening to mark Lord Buddha's 2069th birth anniversary. The ceremony was led by Bhante Arya Pal, the Founder Secretary of the Buddha International Welfare Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhante Aryapal said, "Today is Vaishakh Purnima. It is a very special day because Lord Buddha was born on this day. At the age of 25, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, and later, at the age of 80, he passed away in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. All these important events happened on Vaishakh Purnima."

He added, "That is why this day holds great importance for all followers of Lord Buddha around the world; for people who know and respect Buddha truly honour him from the heart."

Buddha Purnima (also known as Vesak), which was celebrated on May 12 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death).

Earlier on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life will always inspire the world community towards "compassion and peace."

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha worldwide. The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," President Murmu said. (ANI)

