Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) The five-day monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday, with tributes paid to political leaders who passed away earlier this year.

This was followed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting the first supplementary budget of around Rs 57,947 crore for the current financial year.

Also Read | UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Aditya Birla Group-Owned Company Net Profit Falls 10% Sequentially, Revenue Down 7.75%.

Soon after, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav adjourned the House for the day.

During the session, several important legislative and financial business will be taken up.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

The Speaker said this would be the final session of the current Assembly before the state goes to polls, and urged cooperation from both treasury and opposition benches to ensure smooth proceedings.

The session will end on July 25.

The opening day also saw protests by members of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, who demonstrated against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Wearing black kurtas, the MLAs marked their dissent by staging a symbolic protest at the Assembly premises.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)