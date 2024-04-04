Purnea (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader Pappu Yadav on Thursday said he would file his nomination from Purnea as an Independent candidate.

The move could stir up trouble in the INDIA bloc in the state, as the Congress and the RJD recently clinched a seat-sharing deal as part of which the former set aside Purnea for the latter.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses Another Plea Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal As Chief Minister.

Thereafter, the RJD candidate Bima Bharti filed her nomination from Purnea.

"... Today is a new chapter of my life because I have won everyone's heart and I have received everyone's blessings. I will work for the strength of INDIA bloc, Congress at any cost. The county wants Rahul Gandhi to be the PM. The country has seen enough caste discrimination and Hindu-Muslim divide, now there should be talk about the youth of this country and the economy of the country...," Yadav said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Also Read | Vivek Dhakad Dies: Former Congress MLA Dies by Suicide at His House in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

Yadav said that though he was distressed in the last few days he has won the heart of the country.

"I have definitely been tortured and distressed in the last 14 days but I have won the heart of the country. Winning elections doesn't matter to me. I wan to win the trust of the country and I have won the trust of Bihar," Yadav said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Speaking about his relations with the Congress, Yadav said, "Congress family is with me, I have won their trust and I'll be with this family forever."

Pappu Yadav, who has been an independent MP from Purnea twice, was demanding a ticket from the Congress Party.

It is worth noting that the former MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, who merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, is adamant about contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Purnia constituency, the seat given to the RJD as per the agreement reached by the alliance.

His stand has put pressure on the Grand Alliance in Bihar.The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnia, in the upcoming elections.

Pappu Yadav has even urged RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to reconsider his decision regarding Purnia and give it to the Congress since the RJD announced that it would field former minister and Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati from the seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)