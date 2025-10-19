Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja stated that the Mahagathbandhan's primary objective is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, accusing them of posing a threat to the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, D Raja said, "BJP-RSS is posing grave threats to the Constitution. Our main objective is to defeat the BJP-RSS combine in the Bihar elections through the Mahagatbandhan."

The CPI is part of the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. While the seat-sharing formula of the alliance is yet to be announced, in the 2020 polls, the CPI contested on six seats, winning two.

Polling for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Further, the CPI leader D Raja defended Congress leader Priyank Kharge's demand for a ban on RSS' activities in government premises, claiming RSS is not a registered body.

"RSS is not a registered body answerable to any law of the land. They try to enter government premises, public premises...how can it be allowed?" he said.

D Raja attended the CPI Karnataka State Council meeting in Bengaluru and said that the party discussed future leadership and strategies for the State.

He said, "The state council of the party held a meeting for which I came down from Delhi... We discussed the future leadership and strategies to intensify the struggle and work in Karnataka. This is the first meeting after the 25th Party Congress in Chandigarh in September."

The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

He also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Rule 5(1) states, "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity." (ANI)

