Mokama (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that if his government was voted back to power again, it will give Rs 25,000 to girls on passing intermediate examinations and Rs 50,000 on passing graduation examination.

Addressing a rally here, the Janata Dal-United chief highlighted the works done under his regime and also took a veiled jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"We are now giving Rs 10,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and Rs 25,000 to those graduating. We will give Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and Rs 50,000 to those graduating," he said.

"We have worked for the development of all areas in the state. No part of the state was ignored. Bihar is the first state where we gave women 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions and civic bodies," he said.

Targeting RJD, Kumar said that his government established rule of law in Bihar.

"It is my dharma to serve you. We will do the service. But there are some people whose family is limited to husband-wife and son-daughter. But my family is whole of Bihar," he said.

Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning October 28.

JD-U, BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting polls together. (ANI)

