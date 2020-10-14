New Delhi, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in parts of the two states. PM Narendra Modi said he assured all necessary help to KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains (sic)," PM Modi tweeted. Several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are flooded after incessant rainfall. Telangana Floods: 2-Day Holiday Announced for Private Institutions, Offices and Non-Essential Services As Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in State; Here’s What We Know So Far.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, PM Modi "inquired about the heavy rains in the state and the situation after the rains". "The Chief Minister briefed PM about rain-affected areas. He explained the measures the officials are taking to help the affected people," the CMO added.

Telangana is witnessing torrential rainfall for past 48 hours which has caused floods and waterlogging in several areas, especially Hyderabad. A similar situation was in Andhra Pradesh where all major water reservoirs are full to their brim due to the massive inflow following heavy rains caused by the deep depression that moved in from the Bay of Bengal. Yesterday, five people also died in the state in rain-related incidents.

