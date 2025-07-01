New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BJP's state executive meeting in Patna on July 2 ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

As the party gears up for the upcoming elections in the state, Rajnath Singh is set to meet the various leaders of the party in the state, including the MLAs, Members of Parliament, and other party leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that RJD and Tejashwi Yadav were destroying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of empowering backwards classes, Dalits, and women, while also being against the Constitution, and their purpose was to implement Sharia Law.

"Those who call themselves 'samajwadi' (socialists) in Bihar, their true face is 'namazwazi'. These 'namazwadi' do not want Babasaheb's Constitution, nor do they respect it. They only want Sharia Law," Bhatia said.

Meanwhile, with the INDIA bloc looking to unseat CM Nitish Kumar, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that the alliance will implement Rajasthan's health model in the state if they come to power.

"The health model we have created in Rajasthan cannot be compared to any other in the entire country. We have also enacted the 'Right to Health' law in Rajasthan, under which every family has been provided with insurance coverage," Gehlot said.

He further explained the scheme's benefits: "Under this scheme, people are being provided free facilities--be it treatment, medicine, or diagnostics. Such a scheme does not exist anywhere else. Therefore, the Rajasthan model should be adopted by every state in the country so that every poor person can benefit."

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

