Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): After taking cognizance of the video which is doing rounds on social media showing a person teaching children with a gun in his hand, in Mithanpura area of Muzaffarpur district, Bihar police have ordered an investigation into the matter.

In the viral video, the man was seen waving his gun while teaching children. He also recorded the video which went viral on social media.

"Police have taken cognizance of the matter and ordered an investigation. The video is not available with us as of now. We will take action after the investigation," Deputy SP (Nagar) Ramnaresh Paswan said while talking to the media on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)