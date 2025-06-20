Siwan (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president and Member of Parliament Upendra Kushwaha on Friday claimed that he received death threats from individuals claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threats were allegedly issued over phone calls and text messages late Thursday evening. The RLM leader further said that the caller identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been previously linked to high-profile criminal activities across India.

Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha informed the media that he received multiple phone calls between 8:52 pm and 9:20 pm from two different mobile numbers.

"Yesterday, I got 2-3 phone calls and a message threatening to kill me in 10 days. The caller claimed that he was from the Bishnoi gang. I have informed the Police, they are investigating," he said.

"This is a serious matter of security. I have informed the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police and requested an immediate investigation into the incident. Strict action must be taken, and the accused must be arrested at the earliest," Kushwaha added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, Kushwaha said he was confident it would lead to major regional development announcements.

"The people of Siwan are waiting for the PM's arrival today. As wherever the PM has gone, he has given special gifts to that area..." "Seat-sharing between NDA parties will happen smoothly," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit, beginning with Bihar and Odisha on June 20, followed by Andhra Pradesh on June 21.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at Siwan, a major boost to infrastructure and socio-economic development in Bihar.

In line with his commitment to conserving and rejuvenating the river Ganga, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 1,800 crore, to cater to the needs of people in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation, and STPs worth over Rs 3000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns. (ANI)

