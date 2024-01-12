Munger (Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): Several students faced breathing problems and were left unconscious after a high dose of pesticide was used in a school in Bihar's Munger on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Notre Dame Academy Munger.

After receiving the information, a team of police went to the school and admitted the students to the Sadar Hospital.

"A total of 18 students were admitted to the hospital due to the problem with breathing. According to the school authorities, the incident took place due to the use of high-dose pesticides in the school. All the students are safe and healthy," SHO Dhirendra Kumar Pandey said.

Munger MLA Pranav Kumar said that the students are scared but safe, adding that there's no need to panic.

"Some students of Notre Dame Academy felt trouble breathing on Friday afternoon. Asserting the reason for the same, some said that the trouble was caused by the high dose of pesticides, whereas others said that there was a leak of gas in the chemistry lab," MLA Kumar said.

"The students were admitted to the hospital; they were scared. There's no need to panic, as all the students are healthy and safe," he added. (ANI)

