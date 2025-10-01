New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressed gratitude towards all the electors, political parties and other key stakeholders involved in the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar, as the Election Commission issued the final electoral roll ahead of the Assembly elections.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar thanked all BLOs, EROs, AEROs, DEOs and the CEO of Bihar; and all BLAs, District Presidents, State Presidents and National Presidents of all Political Parties in Bihar for the successful completion of the SIR in Bihar after a gap of 22 years.

Also Read | 'Student of the Year' Actor Detained With 3.5 Kg Cocaine Worth INR 35 Crore at Chennai Airport.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance and Key Facts About the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

It stated that ineligible electors removed from the draft list stood at 3.66 lakh, while 21.53 lakh eligible electors were added to the draft list (Form 6), taking the total to 7.42 crore voters.

The SIR exercise was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution and ECI's motto of 'no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the Electoral rolls', the release said.

Over 1.63 lakh electors have been added in 14 assembly constituencies in Patna, according to the district administration.

In Madhubani district, 85,645 voters have been added after the draft publication. After the disposal of the claims and objections received, there has been an increase of a total of 56,423 voters in the seven constituencies of the Nalanda district.

Bihar is set to undergo Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)