Chennai, October 1: In a major anti-drug operation, Chennai Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained a Bollywood supporting actor with 3.5 kg of cocaine, valued at nearly INR 35 crore in the international market. The actor, who has played minor roles in films such as Student of the Year, was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit upon arrival from Singapore in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, customs officials examined his checked-in trolley bag and discovered multiple plastic pouches hidden in a false compartment, reported TOI. A field test confirmed the substance to be cocaine. The actor was immediately taken into custody and subjected to interrogation. International Drug Racket Busted; Delhi Police Arrest 6 Persons, Including 2 Nigerian National; Seized Methamphetamine Worth INR 21 Crore.

According to sources, the accused revealed that he had flown from Cambodia to Chennai via Singapore. He allegedly claimed that the trolley was handed to him in Cambodia by unidentified individuals, with instructions to deliver it to a receiver in Chennai. However, investigators suspect that the narcotics were ultimately meant for distribution networks in Mumbai or Delhi, where international drug cartels maintain operations. Lucknow Drug Bust: Narcotics Worth INR 5 Crore Seized at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, 2 Arrested.

Authorities are now analyzing the actor’s travel history to determine whether he has acted as a courier in previous smuggling attempts. The DRI is also pursuing leads to track down the wider network involved in this high-value cocaine trafficking case.

This arrest marks the second significant cocaine seizure at Chennai Airport within two weeks. On September 16, a Kenyan national was caught with 2 kg of cocaine upon arrival from Ethiopia. Earlier, on September 1, Chennai Customs seized 5.6 kg of cocaine concealed in Ferrero Rocher chocolate tins, arresting two Ethiopian passengers.

With back-to-back high-profile seizures, Chennai Airport has emerged as a critical point for international drug syndicates, prompting intensified vigilance by enforcement agencies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

