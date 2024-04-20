India News | Bihar Sizzles Under Severe Heatwave, School Timings Revised in Patna

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A severe heatwave gripped parts of Bihar on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 42-degrees Celsius mark in at least 11 places, the Met Department said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 08:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Bihar Sizzles Under Severe Heatwave, School Timings Revised in Patna

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) A severe heatwave gripped parts of Bihar on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 42-degrees Celsius mark in at least 11 places, the Met Department said.

The scorching heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the next few days, it said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse Video: Ramshackle Building Collapses at Kalyanpuri, No Casualty Reported.

While Sheikhpura district recorded the highest temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad registered 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jamui and Nawada (43.2 deg C each), Gaya (43 deg C), Bhojpur (42.7 deg C), Dehri and Banka (42.6 deg C each), Khagaria (42.5 deg C), Patna (42.2 deg C) and Madhubani (42 deg C).

In view of the rising temperatures, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of schools from Saturday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng Region.

According to an order issued by Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the district magistrate of Patna, "all schools in the state capital are instructed to change the timings... from 6.30 am to 11.30 am".

“... I, under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, do hereby prohibit the academic activities for all the Classes (up to 10th class) of Private and Government Schools (including Pre-schools, Anganwadi Centres) of the District from 11.30 am to 4 pm.

“The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order... and it will remain effective till April 30,” an official notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Masaba Gupta Announces Pregnancy With Satyadeep Misra; Celebs Wish The Couple Over The Good News
Close
Search

India News | Bihar Sizzles Under Severe Heatwave, School Timings Revised in Patna

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A severe heatwave gripped parts of Bihar on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 42-degrees Celsius mark in at least 11 places, the Met Department said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 08:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Bihar Sizzles Under Severe Heatwave, School Timings Revised in Patna

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) A severe heatwave gripped parts of Bihar on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 42-degrees Celsius mark in at least 11 places, the Met Department said.

The scorching heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the next few days, it said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse Video: Ramshackle Building Collapses at Kalyanpuri, No Casualty Reported.

While Sheikhpura district recorded the highest temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad registered 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jamui and Nawada (43.2 deg C each), Gaya (43 deg C), Bhojpur (42.7 deg C), Dehri and Banka (42.6 deg C each), Khagaria (42.5 deg C), Patna (42.2 deg C) and Madhubani (42 deg C).

In view of the rising temperatures, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of schools from Saturday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng Region.

According to an order issued by Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the district magistrate of Patna, "all schools in the state capital are instructed to change the timings... from 6.30 am to 11.30 am".

“... I, under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, do hereby prohibit the academic activities for all the Classes (up to 10th class) of Private and Government Schools (including Pre-schools, Anganwadi Centres) of the District from 11.30 am to 4 pm.

“The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order... and it will remain effective till April 30,” an official notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
SRH vs DC
500K+ searches
DC vs SRH
200K+ searches
MP Board Result 2024
200K+ searches
Upresults.nic.in 2024
200K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
SRH vs DC
500K+ searches
DC vs SRH
200K+ searches
MP Board Result 2024
200K+ searches
Upresults.nic.in 2024
200K+ searches
Abhishek Sharma
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Close
gamingly