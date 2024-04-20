New Delhi, April 20: A decrepit and ramshackle building located at Kalyanpuri in the national capital collapsed on Saturday, Delhi Police informed. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, officials added. The dilapidated building had been tilting precariously before it eventually collapsed, Delhi Police informed further, adding that it had prior word on the structural defect of the building.

The four-storeyed building, standing tall at 20 metres, was owned by Ved Prakash, an advocate, the officers informed, adding that a rescue team arrived at the spot after receiving word of the building tilting dangerously and evacuated all occupants before it collapsed. Delhi: Three-Storey Building Collapses in Kalyanpuri, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Delhi Building Collapse Video

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Kalyanpuri area today. No injuries were reported. (Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/R8YSlml6cS — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

The area was barricaded at the time of filing this report. The agencies concerned, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), fire services, and power utility BSES, were notified of the building collapse. Delhi Building Collapse: Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Building Collapses in Kabir Nagar; Police Looking for Owner (Watch Videos).

The occupants and curious onlookers gathered outside the building as it went down and captured the moment on their mobile phones. This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

