New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Through symbolic representation of the revered Bodhi Tree and the legendary Nalanda university, Bihar's tableau at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region known over the centuries as the 'land of Buddha' and ancient wisdom.

The tableau from the eastern state made its presence in the 76th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path after a gap of eight years.

Aligned with the central theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', the colourful tableau stood out with the ruins of the ancient Nalanda university being its dominant element. Buddhist monks have been depicted sitting around its ruins.

The tableau is fronted by an installation depicting a Lord Buddha's statue sitting in a meditative Dharmachakra Mudra, symbolising peace and harmony. The original statue is located at the Ghora Katora reservoir in Rajgir, a famous tourist site in the state.

"The state tableau of Bihar showcases its rich tradition of knowledge and peace. Since ancient times, Bihar has been a land of knowledge, salvation and peace," according to the description of the tableau shared by defence ministry officials earlier.

The tableau also showcased a representation of the sacred Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, established in 427 CE by Emperor Kumaragupta, it said.

The world's first residential university, Nalanda, was a hub of knowledge for over 800 years, attracting scholars from ancient China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, and beyond.

Murals on the side panels of the tableau depicted the contributions of Chanakya, who mentored Mauryan Emperor Chandragupta, and scenes from the ancient Vedic assemblies, reflecting democratic governance and judicial systems.

Another mural highlighted the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition and Aryabhata's contributions to mathematics, reads the description.

An LED screen displayed the campus of the newly constructed Nalanda International University, showcasing its carbon-neutral and net-zero campus design, aligning with modern sustainability goals.

On January 24, the Bihar government's information and public relations department had on various social media platforms shared posters of its Republic Day tableau, saying it was taking part in the ceremonial parade after eight years.

"#BiharAtRepublicDay From where civilization took the first ray of morning, where democracy took its first breath Bihar! From the walls of Nalanda to the shade of the Bodhi Tree, Bihar has always shown the way to the world. Celebrate the history, education and peace of Bihar this Republic Day," it said in a post in Hindi on X.

While 75 years of the Constitution is the focus of the celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Sixteen tableaux from various states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

