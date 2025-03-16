Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bihar Traffic Police has issued a challan of Rs. 4000 against Bihar's former Health Minister and Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap Yadav for not wearing a helmet while riding a scooter around the Chief Minister's house.

The insurance and pollution certificate of the scooter had lapsed, they said.

The RJD MLA was allegedly seen taking a ride on the vehicle on Saturday outside Bihar Chief Minister's residence in Patna while celebrating Holi.

Speaking to ANI, Traffic Police SHO Brajesh Kumar Chauhan said that a total fine of Rs 4000 has been imposed on Yadav.

"A video went viral on social media showing the rider on a scooter without a helmet. The insurance and pollution certificate also expired. A total fine of Rs. 4000 has been imposed," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police today removed Constable Deepak Kumar from duty as the bodyguard of RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a purported video of him dancing in public on the MLA's instruction went viral on social media.

In an official press release dated March 16, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard."

BJP leaders, including MP Dinesh Sharma, slammed the RJD leader for disrespecting the police.

"He (Tej Pratap) will never get the right to suspend anyone. And he belongs to a family that insults the police and the uniform... Inka gharana natak nautanki ke liye theek hai (their family is only fit for drama), they would be considered unfit to run the government," Sharma told ANI.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Tej Pratap made the law dance to his tunes.

"Like father, like son. Father was the chief minister, the family was in power, and Bihar was kept in jungle raj. He made the law dance to his tunes. Now, he is out of power, but his DNA is the same: he wants to bring back Jungle Raj. Instead of respecting the law and the person wearing the uniform, the way Tej Pratap Yadav has insulted the person wearing the uniform shows that Jungle Raj is in his mindset and DNA, but he should understand that Bihar has changed now. Now there is good governance here," Poonawalla said.

Retired senior police officers have also condemned the comments by the RJD leader, calling it an "insult" and demanding action against him.

Ajay Kumar Singh, a retired Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), condemned the remarks, urging authorities to take action against the RJD leader while stressing that no action should be taken against the officer, as he was merely following orders.

"The uniform has dignity, and we have a code of conduct. It is clearly mentioned in the police manual that police personnel must not act against the code of conduct. Tej Pratap is behaving like an imposter; saying such things to your own security is an insult to the police," the former Delhi ACP told ANI.

Further criticizing Yadav's behaviour, Singh added, "We are hurt by this act...The policeman is not at fault--he simply followed orders. Taking action against him would be unfair and unacceptable." (ANI)

