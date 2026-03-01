The Indian film industry is preparing for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a high-octane action drama that has generated significant buzz among cinephiles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the project is the second and final instalment of a duology that follows the record-breaking success of the first film. As the production nears its theatrical debut, details regarding its ensemble cast, massive production scale, and narrative direction have signalled one of the most anticipated releases of the 2026 cinematic calendar. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ FIRST Review: Yami Gautam Says THIS About Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Cast

The film features an expansive cast led by Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as the undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari (also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi). Singh’s performance in the first instalment was widely praised for its intensity, and he is expected to lead the sequel with a more hardened, revenge-driven portrayal.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Industry veterans Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan join the cast in pivotal roles, with Dutt playing SP Chaudhary Aslam and Madhavan portraying Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the IB. The ensemble is further bolstered by Arjun Rampal as the primary antagonist, Major Iqbal, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser and Trailer Update

The marketing campaign for the sequel began with a gritty teaser unveiled on February 3, 2026. The footage, which received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC, offered a visceral look at the film's darker tone, featuring a blood-soaked Hamza seeking retribution. While the teaser utilised some footage seen in the first film’s post-credits, it was modified to emphasise the "Revenge" theme of the second part.

Fans are currently awaiting the official full-length trailer, which is scheduled for a digital launch on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Unlike the grand physical event held for the first film at the NMACC, the makers have opted for a digital-first approach for this final promo to maximise global reach ahead of the release.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Plot

Picking up directly where the first part concluded, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows Hamza as he ascends to power within Pakistan’s political and criminal landscape. The narrative is set to explore Hamza's backstory while focusing on his primary mission: neutralising "Bade Sahab," the mastermind behind major terrorist strikes against India.

Director Aditya Dhar has emphasised that the sequel will be a realistic take on the spy genre, moving away from "gravity-defying" stunts in favour of genuine character depth and intellectual engagement. The story draws inspiration from real-world geopolitical tensions and covert operations, blending historical context with cinematic drama.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Production and Budget

The Dhurandhar duology is one of the most expensive ventures in Indian cinema, with a combined budget estimated between INR 250 crore and INR 475 crore. Filming took place back-to-back across diverse locations, including Thailand (doubling for Karachi's Lyari district), Punjab, Maharashtra, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The production, spearheaded by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, utilised top-tier technical crews to ensure a visual scale comparable to international espionage thrillers. Reports indicate that the sequel is significantly longer than the first, with an expected runtime of nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Censor Update

The film has already faced scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The teaser was granted an 'A' certificate due to its raw violence and intense thematic elements. The feature film is expected to follow suit, as the director has maintained a "no-compromise" approach to the gritty nature of the counter-terrorism plot.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is officially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The date is strategically chosen to coincide with major festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid al-Fitr. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ To Be Longer Than First Part? Check Film’s Expected Runtime.

The film will face a massive box office showdown as it clashes directly with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. To ensure a wide reach, the producers are releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jio Studios, B62 Studios). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).