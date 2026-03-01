New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the region following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Expressing his sincere concerns, the CM extended the support of the Government of Kerala for any possible assistance regarding the safety of Indians in West Asia includiing safe return of the Indian expats, setting up of helplines, etc.

In a post on X, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "Wrote to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi expressing our deep apprehension over the escalating situation in the Gulf region following the attack on Iran. Requested urgent preparedness to ensure the safety of our Pravasis, including their safe return if necessary. The Government of Kerala stands ready to offer all possible assistance, including setting up helplines for relatives."

Earlier in the day, Vijayan expressed deep concern over the prevailing situation in the Gulf countries, highlighting the potential impact on expatriates from the state.

The Chief Minister stated that he has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to take necessary diplomatic steps to safeguard the interests and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, especially Keralites, in the Gulf countries.

"The current situation in the Gulf countries is highly concerning. As far as Kerala is concerned, there is a massive number of expatriates residing in these nations. Therefore, I have sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to resolve the concerns in the Gulf region," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today issued an advisory for foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing security situation in West Asia.

In an official statement, the MEA requested the foreign nationals to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office if they need assistance with visa extension or to regularise their stay.

It said. "All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities. For contact details of FRRO, you may visit https://boi.gov.in/"

The US and Israel, in Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar on February 28, conducted strikes on Iran in which the latter's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Tehran warned it would step up attacks in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader and fired rockets at Israel for a second consecutive day today. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed in a statement on Sunday that Iran's armed forces would soon retaliate again with the "most ferocious offensive operation in history" against US bases and Israel.Sirens rang out repeatedly across much of central, southern and northern Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning as Iran fired ballistic missiles at the country, sending millions of Israelis to shelter, the Times of Israel reported. The publication cited Iran's state broadcaster as reporting that 27 US bases in the region, as well as Israel's military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets in the new wave of strikes.The Israel Defence Forces said that they continued to carry out strikes on military sites in Iran, including a massive blast in Tehran. The army announced that it had dropped over 1,000 pieces of munition in just over 24 hours of attacks, according to a report in the Times of Israel. (ANI)

