Moscow, March 1: Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the death of Iran's Supreme Leader as a "cynical murder," according to Russian state media agency TASS. In his first official remarks since the targeted operations and the subsequent retaliatory strikes in the region, Putin criticised the nature of the attack. He stated that the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei violated "all norms of human morality and international law," as per TASS.

Reflecting on ties between Moscow and Tehran, he added that Khamenei would be remembered within the Russian Federation as an "outstanding statesman." Putin's remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Urged Donald Trump To Strike Iran, Called Him Multiple Times Privately: Report.

Iranian state media also reported that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes. However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself. Amid conflicting narratives, international media outlets carried visuals and reports of public reactions inside Iran. CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering and slogans of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" heard on the streets. Fox News posted a video reporting that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran.

Former spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy also shared a video on X, writing, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember." Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad posted another video with the message, "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the death of Khamenei, calling it justice for the people of Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS...The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD." ‘Will Remain a Living Nightmare for His Killers Forever’: Iran Vows Revenge After Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing; Protests Erupt Across Region.

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death, Arba'een, holds immense spiritual significance. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities such as Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is now focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, amid speculation about potential candidates and the implications for Iran's future leadership.

