Rohtas (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Due to the rise in water level, 2 stranded trucks were drowned in Son River and 28 were stuck in Katar Balu ghat in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The trucks have been stuck there for 3 days. An operation is on to take them out.

"The exercises to remove the trucks have been going on since yesterday. A 100-meter road has been constructed across the Son River. However, there is some problem due to the increased water level, " said Anamika Kumar, circle officer, Dehri.

Kumar added that they are getting assistance from all the departments and the trucks will possibly be out by today evening.

"We are still trying. All departments from the administration are supporting us. But by today evening, all the trucks will be taken out safely", said the circle officer.

Significantly, the Monsoon has hit Bihar and several parts of the state received rainfall, on Saturday. (ANI)

