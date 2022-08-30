Patna (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Vigilance department on Tuesday raided the premises of the Deputy superintendent of police BK Raut in Patna in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The raids were also conducted at the office of DSP in Bodh Gaya and two other places in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kumar Srivastava, DSP, Investigation Bureau, said, "A case has been registered against DSP BK Raut in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The vigilance department has started raiding his office in Bodh Gaya. There was nothing recovered here. Raids are underway in Patna as well."

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

