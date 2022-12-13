Patna (Bihar) [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP legislators on Tuesday held a protest outside the state Assembly on the first day of the winter session against the Mahagathbandhan government over law and order, development and unemployment.

The protesting BJP MLAs have alleged that the state's law and order have deteriorated since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in August.

"Whatever they have promised to the people of Bihar should be fulfilled. After the advent of the Mahagathbandhan government, the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated," former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said adding that the people of the state are disappointed with the ruling government.

"People of Bihar are disappointed and have hopes from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The government should resolve the issues of law and order in the state or else resign," Prasad said while demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter session of the Bihar Assembly will continue till December 19 with a total of five sittings. Meanwhile, a second supplementary budget will also be presented before during the session.

The BJP sources on December 4 said that the Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a strategy to confront the JDU-RJD government on every front in the Assembly during a meeting at the BJP office in Patna. This meeting was presided over by state party president Sanjay Jaiswal.

The current political developments in the state were discussed in the meeting, alongside, many leaders from the Mithila region and entrepreneurs who were included in the party.

After the induction of members of 'Friends of Mithila' into the BJP, Jaiswal welcomed everyone to strengthen the party and reach the masses with the principles of the party.

Jaiswal, speaking at the event slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for his announcement of initiating a caste census starting January 7.

"CM Nitish Kumar is defying the Supreme Court and the High Court", stated Jaiswal, adding that "An all-party meeting should be convened and opinion must have been taken before announcing such measure".

He further advised the government that the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis need to be kept away from the ethnic census, and added, "Everyone needs to know about the census planning".

Speaking about the issue of the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) and the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates' protest in the state, Jaiswal said, "TET and STET candidates are being harassed, this is not right. The "Mahagathbandhan" government has forgotten its manifesto's promises".

Alleging the Grand Alliance was making false election promises only to forget it later, Jaiswal said, "In the first cabinet itself, the promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs, equal pay for equal work, and salary to livelihood sisters has been forgotten".

"Tejashwi Yadav, who promised employment to the people, has forgotten his promise once he himself became employed after acquiring his chair", said Jaiswal, blasting the RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM. (ANI)

