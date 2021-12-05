Samastipur (Bihar) [India], December 5 (ANI): A young man in Amsaur village of Bihar's Samastipur got injured in police firing on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between locals and police officials during a raid on hooch making establishments in the area, informed Dil Kumar Bharti, in-charge, Khanpur Police Station.

As per sources, a police team reached Amsaur village to conduct raids at a hooch making establishment on Sunday, following which a scuffle broke out between the locals and police, the reason for which is still unknown. In response, the police fired, in which a young man got injured.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Water Tank.

"The three police officials have been kept inside a school premises in the area to protect them from the angry mob of the village. The injured man is admitted in the hospital and currently under treatment," said a source.

The wife of the injured youth informed that the man was going towards his farm when the police shot at him. She added that her husband is also mentally challenged. (ANI)

Also Read | Varun Gandhi Questions BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Why Recruitment Not Taking Place When Govt Has Vacancies?'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)