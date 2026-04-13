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Danapur (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramkripal Yadav on Monday said that the name of the next Chief Minister of the state will be decided in the NDA meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the development, Yadav stated that the upcoming cabinet meeting will be the last one under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

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Tuesday is the last cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Tomorrow is the last cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The way Bihar has gained momentum in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the last 20 years...he has left an indelible mark based on his work...the next government that will be formed in Bihar will work under his guidance and work for the welfare of the people of the state...the name of the new Chief Minister of Bihar will be decided in the NDA meeting tomorrow", he said.

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Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting on April 14, which is likely to be crucial.

Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals. They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar will step down after the Cabinet meeting.

At the same time, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar remains committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not holding the post of Chief Minister.

Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)