New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Two bike-borne men snatched the handbag of an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police when she was on her way to a hospital along with her daughter in outer Delhi's Narela area, officials said on Friday.

One of the accused named Tinku was caught by the people while he was trying to escape with the bag and later handed over to the police, they said.

Later, his associate Vikas was also nabbed from Narela, police said.

On Thursday, the ASI, who is deputed at the Supreme Court, was on her way to a hospital in Narela along with her daughter on foot. When she reached in front of a college, two bike-borne men stopped near her and asked for an address but she kept walking ahead, a senior police officer said.

However, the pillion rider, who was later identified as Tinku, followed her and tried to grab her handbag. When she resisted, he snatched it and ran towards Pyau Maniyari border. But he was caught by the people and the handbag containing Rs 500 and Aadhaar card was handed back to the police official, the officer said.

He added that Tinku's associate, however, managed to escape.

Tinku was handed over to the police by the public and he was arrested, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said a case was registered under section 392 (Punishment for robbery), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vikas was also nabbed later from Narela following a raid, he added.

In a similar incident on March 10, unidentified men had snatched the handbag of another police official in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

