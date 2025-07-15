Palghar, July 15 (PTI) Two traffic policemen were allegedly beaten up on Tuesday by a biker, who was riding without a license, and his son in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, an official said.

A viral video shows two men pushing down the policemen and kicking them, resulting in injuries.

An official said an argument broke out between traffic policemen Hanumant Sangle and Sheshnarayan Aathre and the biker after they asked him for his driving license. The heated exchange quickly escalated into a fight.

A case was registered against Mangesh Narkar and his son Parth Narkar at Tulinj police station. Nobody has been arrested so far.

