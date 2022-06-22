Bareilly (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Two men died on Wednesday after their motorcycle hit a road divider under Izzatnagar police station area here, police said.

The incident took place when the duo was trying to save a child who had run onto the road, they said.

Kamal (25) and Lekhraj (28), both residents of Bareilly, died on the spot, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

