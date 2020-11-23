Kanpur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) The police have booked the family members and aides of slain gangster Vikas Dubey for allegedly procuring arms licences on fake affidavits and mobile SIM cards using identification of others, an official said on Monday.

The FIRs were registered on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed by the henchmen of Vikas Dubey.

According to the official, Chaubeypur Police had last week lodged an FIR against nine people including Vikas Dubey's father Ram Kumar Dubey, his brother Deepak alias Deep Prakash, sister-in-law Anjali Dubey, aides Vishnupal alias Jiledar, Amit alias Chote Bawwa, Dinesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar and Ashutosh Tripathi for illegally obtaining firearms licenses.

Another FIR was filed against Vikas Dubey's wife Richa, Deepak Dubey, Khushi Dubey, a minor, Ram Singh, Monu, Ashutosh Tripathi, Shanti Devi, Rekha Agnihotri, Vishnupal alias Jiledar for procuring SIM cards using identification documents of others, Superintendent of Police (rural), Brajesh Srivastava said on Monday.

Facts highlighting these discrepancies came to fore during investigations carried out by the 3-member SIT headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Bhoosereddy, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Preetinder Singh.

While confirming the lodging of FIRs, Preetinder Singh said these people have been accused of filing fake affidavits for obtaining arms licences.

A group of assailants had opened fire on a police team at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area who had arrived there to arrest Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

“After investigations it has come to light that these people including slain gangster Vikas Dubey's wife Richa, his brother and others were using SIM cards procured on IDs of other persons,” the SP said, adding that the SIT had asked Kanpur Police to lodge an FIR in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Dubey was arrested by the Ujjain Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple.

A day later, he was gunned down by Special Task Force (STF) and Kanpur Police in an encounter after he allegedly attempted to flee while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

