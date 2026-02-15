Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): BioAsia 2026, Asia's premier life sciences and health-tech forum, will begin in Hyderabad on February 17 with a record surge in participation, drawing over 4,000 delegates and more than 500 companies from across the globe, marking its largest-ever edition to date.

The two-day global event, scheduled for February 17-18, will be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at 9:30 am on February 17. The event is being organised under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

BioAsia's expansion from 2025 to 2026 reflects its accelerated global relevance and increasing industry engagement. The 2025 edition welcomed approximately 3,000 delegates at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and featured an exhibition footprint of nearly 7,000 square meters.

In 2026, BioAsia has scaled significantly, drawing 4,000 delegates and participation from over 500 companies worldwide. The event has moved to HITEX Hall 4, with an expanded exhibition footprint of 9,000 square meters, highlighting the forum's growing international reach and industry prominence.

The 2026 edition is anchored around the theme "TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution." The event will feature a robust industry showcase with 175+ exhibitors across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medtech, digital health, and advanced manufacturing.

To further promote entrepreneurship and cutting-edge innovation, BioAsia has curated specialised platforms, including Startup Pavilion: 40 emerging startups representing next-generation innovation, Innovation Pavilion: 16 exhibitors highlighting breakthrough technologies and R&D advancements and MSME Participation: 22 MSME exhibitors, reflecting continued support for small and medium enterprises within the ecosystem.

Keynote sessions will feature Prof. Bruce Levine from the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Howard Y. Chang from Amgen and Pushmeet Kohli from Google DeepMind. The sessions will focus on AI-driven drug discovery, biomanufacturing and advanced modalities.

Leading global companies such as Novartis, Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanofi, MSD and Miltenyi Biotec, along with Indian industry leaders such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Biocon Biologics, will feature prominently at the event.

In an era defined by the convergence of technology and biology, BioAsia 2026 will spotlight the transformative potential of TechBio in reshaping global healthcare. The event will explore critical domains such as synthetic biology, genomics, biomanufacturing, AI-driven drug discovery, and digital health, areas that are driving breakthroughs, revolutionising treatment pathways, and making healthcare more predictive, precise, and inclusive.

This edition of BioAsia will also highlight India's emergence as a global TechBio powerhouse and its pivotal role in steering innovations that address some of the world's most pressing health challenges. By uniting scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, BioAsia 2026 will serve as a powerful platform to accelerate the TechBio revolution and unlock new opportunities at the intersection of science, technology, and healthcare. (ANI)

