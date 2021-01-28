Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded death of 94 more birds taking the toll in the last one month to over 7,000 as 17 districts in the state have been affected by avian influenza.

According to an animal husbandry department report on Thursday, 49 crows, 11 peacocks, 20 pigeons and 14 other birds died the previous day.

Following the outbreak of avian influenza, 7,031 birds have died in the state since December 25. These include 4,902 crows, 424 peacocks, 613 pigeons and 1,092 other birds, the report stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)