Amaravati, Jul 16 (PTI) The Vijayawada branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided e-commerce giant Amazon in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district and seized a consignment of uncertified consumer products, including electronics, utensils, toys, fans, footwear, and more, an official said on Wednesday.

The raid on Amazon's hub at Kandrika, Vijayawada, follows similar recent actions against Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho in the Krishna district.

“BIS Vijayawada conducted a significant enforcement raid on July 15, 2025, at an Amazon hub in Kandrika. The raid aimed to regulate non-certified and unsafe products violating Quality Control Orders (QCOs),” said BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala in an official press release.

The seized consignment from Amazon included nine categories of consumer goods.

“Based on actionable intelligence and digital surveillance, it has been found that several e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale and distribution of uncertified and potentially hazardous products,” the press release stated.

The BIS is currently running a nationwide enforcement campaign to curb the sale and distribution of such non-compliant products.

Patnala noted that the seized items lacked mandatory BIS certification or registration under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, which violates Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. This section prohibits the selling, storing, or exhibiting of goods without the standard mark, among other restrictions.

She pointed out that e-commerce platforms "are enabling the circulation of uncertified and unsafe goods".

She added that the seized material would be destroyed, turned into scrap, or otherwise rendered unusable, depending on the product category.

For example, she pointed out, BIS drills holes into cookers, stoves, and steel products to make them unusable, while gold items are melted, subject to court approval.

According to Patnala, many “manufacturers” registered on e-commerce platforms provide fake or non-existent addresses, often linked to residential homes.

“We thought we had to catch hold of the platform—they will lead us to the actual manufacturer,” she said, adding that acting against the platform helps trace the suppliers.

As a result, BIS has decided to hold e-commerce companies accountable in the fight against substandard goods. Everyone making a profit should be made responsible, Patnala said.

