Biswanath (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): After African Swine Fever (ASF) cases were found in Assam's Biswanath district, the administration on Thursday culled 70 pigs to prevent spread of the disease.

A team of doctors of the veterinary department conducted a culling operation at Pratapgarh Tea Estate in the district.

"We came from the state headquarters to the epicenter of Pratapgarh Tea Estate under Sukumatha block to assist the district veterinary officials for culling the ASF infected pigs to prevent further spread of ASF. Today, we have finished our culling operation and culled 70 pigs. As per our survey we have found that 157 pigs died earlier. The remaining infected pigs have been culled today and we made arrangements to bury them," an official of state veterinary department said.

"With prevention of the spread of ASF in pig population and to take all precautionary measures to stop virus spreading in Pratapgarh Tea Estate Purana Basti Line, others five villages and Baludonga and others 59 villages under Biswanath district are declared as containment zone within one kilometre radius around the epicenter and Surveillance Zone falling under 10 kilometer radius of infected areas respectively," said a government order.

Earlier, the Biswanath district administration had issued an order and banned 66 locations of the district from transporting any live pig or pig feed or pork products. (ANI)

