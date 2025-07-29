New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company has named India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1, 2026.

Jejurikar, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, would join the rare list of the Indian origin people who have reached the helm of US corporate giants.

"Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," a statement from Procter & Gamble (P&G) said.

On January 1, 2026, Moeller will become P&G's Executive Chairman. In this role, he will lead the board of directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO on company matters.

Commenting on the development, Joe Jimenez, Lead Director of P&G's Board, said: “Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G's Enterprise markets.

"He has consistently delivered strong results in the businesses and markets he has led. Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create.”

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has been a member of P&G's global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions.

He has helped build several of P&G's core businesses including global Fabric Care and Home Care in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has also helped lead the development of the company's renewed strategies and operational results in the Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services.

On his appointment, Jejurikar said,“I am honoured to serve as P&G's CEO. P&G people, our brands, and our capabilities in innovation and operational excellence fuel my confidence for a future of sustained growth and value creation.”

P&G owns brands including Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, Ambipur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Vicks.

