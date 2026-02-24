Mumbai, February 24: The Maharashtra government has provided a significant relief to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by extending the deadline for e-KYC corrections until March 31. The decision comes after numerous reports of technical errors and incorrect data entry prevented thousands of eligible women from receiving their monthly financial aid. In a series of updates, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that this extension is a "final opportunity" for women to rectify mistakes in their applications to ensure uninterrupted benefits.

Extension Following Technical Complaints

The initial deadline for completing the mandatory e-KYC process ended on December 31, 2025. However, a large number of women reported that they were marked "ineligible" despite being qualified, often due to selecting the wrong options regarding family income or government employment during the digital filing. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Continue; Maharashtra Budget on March 6, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Opportunity to Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Until March 31

Minister Aditi Tatkare addressed these concerns via social media, stating that the online portal has been reopened specifically for these corrections. "During the e-KYC process, complaints have been received that some beneficiaries have selected the wrong option, leading to difficulties in availing the benefits of the scheme. Especially for those eligible beneficiaries who have completed e-KYC but have not yet received the scheme's benefits, all such sisters are being given another opportunity to correct their e-KYC information."

Process for Distribution of January Month’s Honour Fund Begins, Says Aditi Tatkare

Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Update

In a separate but related update on February 24, 2026, Minister Tatkare confirmed that the technical process for distributing the January 2026 instalment began on February 23. She informed beneficiaries that the funds—INR 1,500 per month - would be credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within the next two to three days.

This announcement has brought relief to nearly 1.9 crore women currently enrolled in the scheme, following recent audits that removed roughly 62 lakh ineligible or duplicate entries from the original list of 2.52 crore applicants.

Steps for Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction

Beneficiaries who have not yet received their payments due to e-KYC errors are urged to complete the following steps before the March 31 deadline:

Visit the official portal: ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Click on the "e-KYC" or "Update Information" tab.

Carefully review and correct details such as Aadhaar number, income status, and bank details.

Submit the form and verify the change via the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc Last Date: Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline to March 31 As Beneficiary Count of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme Drops to 1.90 Crore.

About the Ladki Bahin Yojana

Launched in June 2024, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65 whose annual family income is below INR 2.5 lakh. The scheme is designed to boost economic independence and improve health and nutrition outcomes for women across Maharashtra. The state government has warned that any accounts that remain unverified or contain incorrect e-KYC data after March 31 may be permanently deactivated from the beneficiary list.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditi Tatkare). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).